Evening News Headline (Oct 01, 2019)

Evening News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
- The National Geographic Channel will repeat Telecast the documentary of Cyclone Fani from October 4 to October 22.
- Kandhamal District and Sessions Judge Court declares Daringbadi block chairperson’s election null and void.
- Pakistan hands over body of BSF’s Paritosh Mandal who had drowned in river along border at Jammu.
- DGCA suspends 2 pilots of IndiGo airlines for 3 months over a runway incursion at IGI airport in Delhi.
- Air Marshal SK Ghotia assumes charge as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command today.
- DMK Party President MK Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Tamil as one of the official languages of the country.
- Former Union Minister P Chidambaram moved an application in a trial court seeking home cooked food during judicial custody that ends on October 3.
- Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa & Shuttler PV Sindhu inaugurated ‘Yuva Dasara Sports Event’ in Mysuru, today.
- Amritsar-based man paints tribute to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of Gandhi Jayanti.
