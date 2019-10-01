Evening News Headline (Oct 01, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Morning Readers! Here are the Evening News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

The National Geographic Channel will repeat Telecast the documentary of Cyclone Fani from October 4 to October 22.

Kandhamal District and Sessions Judge Court declares Daringbadi block chairperson’s election null and void.

Pakistan hands over body of BSF’s Paritosh Mandal who had drowned in river along border at Jammu.

DGCA suspends 2 pilots of IndiGo airlines for 3 months over a runway incursion at IGI airport in Delhi.

Air Marshal SK Ghotia assumes charge as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command today.

DMK Party President MK Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Tamil as one of the official languages of the country.

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram moved an application in a trial court seeking home cooked food during judicial custody that ends on October 3.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa & Shuttler PV Sindhu inaugurated ‘Yuva Dasara Sports Event’ in Mysuru, today.

Amritsar-based man paints tribute to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of Gandhi Jayanti.