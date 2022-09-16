After ‘Brahmastra’, All Eyes on ‘Vikram Vedha’

TNI Bureau: The grim action that explodes on the screen accompanied by bedazzling fireworks and a high- rattle analogous VFX, Brahmastra set some cool benchmark on the box office. After Ranbir Kapoor’s former bang ‘Sanju’, he has once again done some experiment with this blockbuster.

Still, fans and critics are a bit disappointed with the whole execution of the multi starrer. Fans are now hopeful and eager for the upcoming starry, Vikram Vedha.

After a long gap, the fans eventually got some relief when the most awaited trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha was released.

Really, its raging expectation among the fan followership has taken the internet on the storm as the trailer is now trending at the top on YouTube.

Taking ahead the people into the massive and audacious world of Vikram Vedha the trailer of the action pack has been eventually released and it has accelerated the excitement for the film to a whole new position.

Be it the rugged and dashing icon of Hrithik Roshan to Saif Ali Khan’s cool bobby

style or its heart- thumping BGM and much more, the trailer is a new storm that netizens just can’t get over and made it trend at No. 1 on YouTube ever since its release.

The film is a remake of the 2017 Tamil hit of the same name. The original version starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in the lead role. In the upcoming remake, Hrithik is reprising Vijay’s character, while Madhavan’s role is being played by Chhote nawab.

The anticipating dazzler is notably releasing in 100+ countries globally. This is seemed to be Hritik’s biggest blockbuster release after War.

It’s cleary not hidden that the trailer has brought enormous reasons for the fans to run to the theaters with the release of the film on 30 September.