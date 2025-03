TNI Bureau: BJD was formed on his name and carried his legacy forward. The party won election after election, on his image, although Naveen Patnaik became a brand later. Still, the name ‘Biju Babu’ continued to impress the people of Odisha.

Ahead of 2024 elections, ‘Biju Brand’ was diluted in favor of “other individuals” and party leaders kept a mum. They are to be blamed for today’s situation.