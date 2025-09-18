9392 Working Journalists Are At Work in Odisha: Government

TNI Bureau: Replying to the question of Patna MLA, Akhila Chandra Naik at the State Assembly on Thursday, Odisha CM Mohan Majhi have provided complete information on the schemes it has implemented for journalists working in the State and the schemes it is planning to implement in the coming days.
The CM also provided district-wise information on the number of journalists working in the State.
As per the Government data, there are 9,392 working Journalists in the State.
Details of facilities provided to Working Journalists in Odisha:
1. “Working Journalists Health Insurance-2016” has been introduced to provide health insurance to working journalists. Apart from this, medical assistance is being provided on a regular basis as per the specified standards.
2. A fixed amount of Rs. 4,00,000/ is being provided to the next of kin of deceased journalists as per the eligibility criteria. Similarly, a monthly assistance of Rs. 1500 and Rs. 2500 is being provided to the children of deceased journalists for their school and higher studies.
3. The accommodation facilities of Delhi-based Odisha Niwas, Kolkata-based Utkal Bhawan, Mumbai-based Odisha Bhawan and Government-owned Bhawan are being provided to the concerned authorities.
4. The journalists who have been recognized by the Government are provided with a concession fare for the Rail movements.
5. The journalists working at the State level are being felicitated to go and collect news during Puri Ratha Jatra.
6. The Home Department is provided with a travel permit for the journalists to go enter the State Assembly.
