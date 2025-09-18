Central Software USED to delete Voters in Congress Strongholds: Rahul Gandhi

TNI Bureau: Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, intensified his attack on the Election Commission, alleging deletion of voters from Congress strongholds during the 2023 Karnataka’s Aland Constituency.

Speaking at a press conference, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the deletion of voters was not the work of individuals alone but was carried out through software in a centralised manner.

Rahul slammed the Election Commission of India for not cooperating with the voter fraud investigation opened up by the Karnataka CID in the Aland Assembly segment. Karnataka’s CID asked Delhi ECI 18 times, the most recent appeal in September 2025.

He alleged that the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka himself sent at least 9 letters and emails, forwarding over a dozen reports from CID and police. However, ECI responded just once on 18 August 2023 and that reply was deliberately incomplete.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“INC won the Aland seat anyway, so the fraud attempt didn’t matter. But that victory only happened because the deletions were caught in time”, alleged Rahul Gandhi.

Vote rigging took place in Rajura Assembly constituency in Maharashtra, thousands of voters increased, he alleged.

Rahul Gandhi escalated his criticism of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of protecting those who are destroying Indian democracy, saying EC-BJP nexus is destroying India’s democracy.

However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Vote Chori allegations, saying that the Aland Assembly Constituency was won by Subhadh Guttedar (BJP) in 2018 and BR Patil (Indian National Congress) in 2023.