TNI Morning News Headlines – September 18, 2025

📌Odisha Assembly monsoon session begins today and is expected to be highly stormy as the opposition gears up to challenge the Government.
📌Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) begins citywide stray dog census.
📌Low pressure-rain likely to dampen Durga Puja festivity in Odisha.
📌Puri to get state-of-the-art marine aquarium and underwater zoo near Puri beach.
📌Odisha bar council suspends Archana Nag as its member.
📌Music Director Abhijit Majumdar’s pneumonia is improving and he is being gradually taken off ventilator support.
📌Odisha Pro T20 League organized by Odisha Cricket Association begins at Barabati Stadium.
📌India calls for coordinated global action to prevent terrorist exploitation of Afghanistan: Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish.
📌Peoples’ Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti claims she is under house arrest.
📌Voting for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election underway.
📌Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna.
📌Two men accused of opening fire at Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s ancestral residence were gunned down in police encounter.
📌Shuttler PV Sindhu advances to quarterfinals of China Masters.
📌Asia Cup: Pakistan to lock horns with India again on Sept 21
📌Three police officers killed in US shooting; suspect gunned down.
📌US President Donald Trump names Afghanistan, India, China, Pakistan among major drug transit, illicit drug producing countries.
