9 Pilgrims Lose Lives in Andhra Pradesh Ghat Road Mishap

TNI Bureau: Nine pilgrims were killed and 23 injured after a private bus plunged into a gorge on the Chintur–Naredumilli ghat road in Alluri Sitharamaraju district early Friday. The bus, carrying 37 passengers from Chittoor district, was on its way to the Bhadrachalam temple in Telangana after visiting Arku and other pilgrimage sites.

Police said the driver failed to negotiate a sharp curve and hit a safety wall before the vehicle fell into the valley. Poor visibility due to dense fog and the driver’s unfamiliarity with the route are suspected to have contributed to the accident.

With no mobile network in the area, police received the information late but rushed to the spot and recovered nine bodies. The injured were shifted to hospitals in Chintur and Bhadrachalam, with five reported to be in critical condition. Multiple ambulances and police vehicles were deployed for the rescue operation.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured. Home Minister V. Anitha and Tribal Welfare Minister G. Sandhya Rani visited the site and reviewed relief efforts with district authorities.