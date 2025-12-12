DGCA Suspends Four Officials Amid Massive IndiGo Flight Disruptions

TNI Bureau: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended four Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs) following major disruptions in IndiGo’s operations that led to the cancellation of thousands of flights and left lakhs of passengers stranded across airports.

On Friday alone, IndiGo cancelled 54 flights — 31 arrivals and 23 departures — from Bengaluru Airport, after grounding more than 200 flights in Delhi and Bengaluru the previous day.

FOIs are senior DGCA officials responsible for monitoring aviation safety, inspecting airline operations, certifying pilots and crew, and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

DGCA sources said the suspensions were linked to the large-scale disruptions at IndiGo.

Meanwhile, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO Isidre Porqueras have been summoned again by the DGCA investigation panel and will appear at 2 PM on Friday. Elbers was earlier questioned on Thursday as officials stationed themselves at IndiGo’s headquarters to oversee operations.