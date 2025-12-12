TNI Morning News Headlines – December 12, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
📌CM Mohan Majhi on Thursday handed over citizenship certificates to 35 individuals in Odisha under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
 
📌Malyabanta Mahotsav postponed as restrictions continue in Malkangiri. Internet restrictions extended from 12 midnight to 12 midnight on Friday.
 
📌Odisha’s 1st Watermanship and Life Guard Institute, Konark Eco Retreat will be inaugurated today.
 
📌Crackdown on illegal cough syrup network: Odisha Police seized over 73,000 bottles, arrested 181 persons.
 
📌Massive Fire breaks out in ‘No Limit Air’ Restaurant & Bar on NH at Satya Vihar, Bhubaneswar. Fire Tenders pressed into service.
 
📌Eight pilgrims killed as bus falls into gorge in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharamaraju district.
 
📌Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in multiple States in the illegal cough syrup case at 25 premises related to UP illegal cough syrup case.
 
📌Former Union Minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, passes away at the age of 90, following a brief illness.

📌IndiGo crisis: DGCA suspends 4 Flight Operations Inspectors, responsible for overseeing airline safety.
 
📌AQI (Air Quality Index) around AIIMS area is 338, categorised as ‘Very Poor’.
 
📌Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi chairs a meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs at the Parliament House Annexe Extension Building.
 
📌Uttar Pradesh BJP to get a New President on December 14. National BJP President to be announced after Makar Sankranti.
 
📌Indian batting heavyweights Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should play all 3 formats for at least 4 more years: Afghanistan and Dubai Capitals pioneer all-rounder Gulbadin Naib.
 
📌Nepal witnesses loss of 77 lives and damage to physical property worth NPR 84.45 billion during GenZ protests in early September.
 
 
