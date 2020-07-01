8 more Local COVID-19 cases detected in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: As many as 12 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 332 out of which 192 have already recovered.

Of the 12 new cases, 4 case have been reported from home quarantine and 8 from local contacts.

As many as 7 covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, joint teams of BMC and BDA sealed 3 major showrooms in Ashok Nagar area in Bhubaneswar for violation of social distancing norms and wearing of mask guidelines. A gym has also been sealed in Khandagiri area for operating illegally.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 1):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 332

👉 Recovered Cases – 192

👉 Deceased – 4

👉 Active Cases – 135