4th Covid Wave may hit India in March: Odisha Official

As Coronavirus is once again wreaking havoc in many countries, including China, America, Japan and South Korea, the fear of the fourth Covid wave in India looms large, informed Odisha Health Department’s Special Secretary, Ajit Kumar Mohanty on Tuesday.

It is expected that the fourth wave may come to India in the second or third week of March, said Mohanty.

He also stated that the Covid transmission in India and Odisha will not be high as India’s Covid vaccination status is good.

China may experience a peak in Covid-19 cases between January 13 and 15. It may see 7 to 10 lakh cases, 25,000 deaths on an average per day, the senior Odisha Government official further stated.