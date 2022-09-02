Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka join India, Afghanistan in Super Four

Insight Bureau: The Asia Cup kicked off the weekend with Afghanistan’s win over Sri Lanka on August 27th. The Afghans won the tournament opener by 8 wickets.

Afghanistan added a second win by beating Bangladesh in game three of the T20I competition. Afghanistan has thus qualified for the Super 4 stage.

Between those two games, India started their campaign with a 5-wicket win over Pakistan. Victory came courtesy of Hardik Pandya, who had two balls left.

In their second game, India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs to top Group A and confirmed their place in the tournament’s Super 4.

After the group stage, consisting of six teams, the countries will enter the Super 4 stage, with the top two teams from both groups advancing. India, Pakistan and Hong Kong have been drawn into Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B.

India currently leads Group A with four points, while Pakistan and Hong Kong have zero points. In the other group, Afghanistan lead with four points from two games. Sri Lanka also qualified from Group B with a thrilling win over Bangladesh, now eliminated from the tournament.

In the Super 4 phase, all teams play each other once. The top two teams from this stage will play in the final on September 11th.

