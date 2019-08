TNI Bureau: Internationally acclaimed painter Bijay Biswaal is known for his Incredible Watercolor Paintings not only in India but across the globe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also lauded the beautiful work of Odisha-born artist Bijay Biswaal.

Biswaal, a self-taught artist was the chief ticketing inspector at Indian Railways till March 2017. Later he took voluntary retirement to continue painting.

Take a look at some of the stunning paintings by Bijay Biswaal: