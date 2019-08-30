Niramala Sitharaman announces 4 Massive Bank Mergers in India: Key Highlights

TNI Bureau: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced a big reforms in public sector banks in India.

The Finance Minister announced amalgamation of 10 public sector banks into four big banks.

After today’s announcement (merger of banks) post consolidation, India will now have 12 Public Sector Banks from 27 Public Sector Banks.

The Government also announced capital infusion totalling over Rs 55,250 crore into public sector banks.

Key Highlights: