100-Word Edit: No ‘Bharat Ratna’ for Major Dhyan Chand Yet

When rules were amended and Tendulkar was preferred over Hockey Wizard Dhyan Chand by then UPA Govt for political reasons, eyebrows were raised. It was expected that Narendra Modi Government will undo the historic blunder and bestow ‘Bharat Ratna’ on the Hockey Legend. But, it did not happen. In

‘Bharat Ratna’ continues to elude Major Dhyan Chand as if he does not deserve it. Congress insulted the legend, and BJP is doing no better by ignoring him. And, there is hardly any hope left now. Dhyan Chand, who brought laurels to the country, was forgotten when it came to ‘Bharat Ratna’.