3rd wave of COVID can be avoided: Vijay Raghavan

TNI Bureau: Just two days after the Principal Scientific Adviser of Central Government K Vijay Raghavan cautioned the third wave of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is “inevitable” in India, again he clarified his earlier comment on Friday that it could be avoided if we take strong measures to control it.



“If we take strong measures, the third wave may not happen in all the places or indeed anywhere at all. It depends on how effectively the guidance is implemented at the local level, in the states, in districts and in the cities everywhere,” said Vijay Raghavan in a media briefing.



Earlier on Wednesday, Vijay Raghavan had warned the country to prepare for a new wave following the rise in infections. “Phase three (3rd wave) of coronavirus is inevitable given the higher levels of circulating virus, but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur”, he had said.