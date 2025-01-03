2 Men attempt self-immolation while demonstrating against Toxic Waste Disposal in Pithampur

Bhopal: Two men, Raju Patel and Rajkumar Raghuvanshi, suffered burn injuries during protests against the incineration of 337 metric tonnes of toxic waste from the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal. The cause of the fire is under investigation, though their actions were quickly halted by fellow protesters who extinguished the flames. They were treated at a community health center before being transferred to a private hospital in Indore.

The protests were fueled by long-standing opposition to the government’s plan to dispose of the waste in Pithampur, an industrial town near Indore. Residents and activists have filed petitions urging the High Court to stop the disposal. On Friday, the town shut down in solidarity with the protesters, and clashes with police occurred as they attempted to maintain order, including a lathi charge on some demonstrators.

Officials, including Superintendent of Police Dhar Manoj Kumar Singh, spoke directly to protestors, warning that strict action would be taken against those defying the law. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured that the government would prioritize safety, following guidelines from scientists, and denied the claims of risks posed by the incineration process.

Politicians from both major parties expressed concerns about the potential health impact on nearby residents. Congress leader Jitu Patwari and BJP’s Sumitra Mahajan both raised alarms about the incineration, calling for a halt until experts give clear approval.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Dhar Collector Priyank Mishra defended the plan, citing a 2014 trial that showed no adverse effects from a small-scale incineration of waste in the region. He explained that 60% of the identified 358 tonnes of Union Carbide waste was local soil, with the remaining 40% being largely non-toxic after 25 years. Mishra assured that continuous monitoring would be conducted throughout the process.

The removal of the toxic waste, which began on January 1, follows a December order from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which set a four-week deadline for its disposal. The project is expected to take 180 days, with careful monitoring and approval from multiple agencies to ensure safety and environmental standards are met.

This video contains disturbing and explicit images that may be upsetting or triggering. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.