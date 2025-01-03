Odisha Pavilion to Showcase State’s Heritage, Modern Growth at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is preparing to dazzle visitors at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention with its theme-based pavilion titled “Glorious Odisha: From Ancient to Modern.” The pavilion, covering an impressive 400 square meters, will serve as a cultural focal point at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar, aimed at both domestic and international delegates, including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). It will offer a captivating blend of the state’s ancient traditions and its contemporary advancements.

Designed to seamlessly integrate tradition with innovation, the Odisha Pavilion will reflect the true essence of the state, using eco-friendly materials and adhering to the highest standards of safety and quality. The exhibition will be a visual and sensory delight, highlighting the state’s vibrant artistry, rich cultural heritage, tourism potential, and industrial achievements.

Visitors to the pavilion will be treated to high-quality visuals, cutting-edge digital displays, and immersive experiences. Among the standout features will be large-scale 3D installations, including a stunning replica of the Konark Sun Temple, complete with intricate lighting effects. An immersive depiction of Chilika Lake, featuring water elements and virtual wildlife, will add to the spectacle, alongside vibrant showcases of Odisha’s traditional crafts such as Pattachitra, applique work, and tribal art.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The exterior of the pavilion will tell the story of Odisha’s rich legacy, showcasing its handloom traditions, architectural marvels, and the contributions of its tribal communities. Inside, dynamic models will demonstrate the state’s industrial evolution, particularly in sectors such as steel, aluminium, and technology.

With a design that fuses conventional craftsmanship and modern aesthetics, the Odisha Pavilion is set to offer an unforgettable experience, showcasing the state’s enduring heritage and remarkable strides toward modernity. The exhibition promises to leave a lasting impression on a global audience at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.