TNI Evening News Headlines – January 03, 2025

➡️Odisha cabinet approves hike in monthly pension to Rs. 3500 for pensioners aged 80 years and having 80% and above disability under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana, informs Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.
➡️Odisha Cabinet approves 31/03/2025 as deadline for SUBHADRA Yojana registration for 2024-25 instalments.
➡️Odisha Government will provide additional subsidy for installation of rooftop solar panels under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar.
➡️Odisha to sponsor National Kho Kho Team for 3 years; to spend Rs 15 crore.
➡️World famous Dhanu Jatra at Bargarh town inaugurated today. It will continue till January 13.
➡️BJD to stage protest in Odisha against ‘price hike’ on January 6.
➡️PM Modi will inaugurate Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 on January 4 at Bharat Mandapam.
Related Posts
➡️India urges China to ensure dams on upstream Brahmaputra don’t harm downstream regions.
➡️India extends support to Kerala nurse facing death sentence in Yemen. India is closely monitoring the case.
➡️India’s forex reserves dropped by USD 4.112 billion to USD 640.279 billion in the week ended December 27: RBI.
➡️Sensex tanks 720.60 points to settle at 79,223.11; Nifty plunges 183.90 points to 24,004.75.
➡️Rupee falls 3 paise to close at record low of 85.78 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Actor Allu Arjun granted regular bail in theatre stampede case by local court in Hyderabad.
Comments are closed.