19-Year-Old Arrested for Secretly Filming Women in Bengaluru, Posting Videos as ‘Bangalore Night Life’

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police have arrested a 19-year-old man for secretly recording videos of women in public places and posting them on Instagram under the label ‘Bangalore Night Life’. The accused, identified as Dilavar Hussain MD, is a resident of Byrathi in Kothanur and originally from Manipur. He was working as a delivery agent for a food delivery company.

The Ashok Nagar Police registered a suo motu case after spotting the videos, which were mostly filmed from behind, showing women walking on busy streets such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Koramangala, and Indiranagar. Sub-Inspector Nabi Saab filed the complaint after monitoring the content shared on Hussain’s Instagram account, ‘Dilbar Jaani-67’.

According to the FIR, Hussain uploaded the videos to gain followers. He has been booked under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, which deals with sharing obscene material in electronic form. Police said he admitted to uploading over 14 such videos over the last three months. The authorities have also asked Instagram to remove the account.

Hussain has not yet been presented before a court.

This case follows a similar incident earlier in July, when police arrested 26-year-old Gurudeep Singh after a woman flagged an Instagram page that uploaded videos of women without consent. Those videos too were filmed in public areas and promoted as part of Bengaluru’s “street life.”