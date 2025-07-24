Odisha Congress observes Shradhanjali Dibasa

TNI Bureau: As per it’s earlier announcement, the Odisha unit of Congress party today observed ‘Shradhanjali Dibasa’ to mark the shradha of Soumyashree Bisi, a student of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, who died on July 14 after self-immolation.

The grand old party observed the Shradhanjali Dibasa at 9AM across the state and prayed for the departed souls of the FM student who took the drastic step as no action was taken against her HoD Sameer Sahoo who alleged sought sexual favours from her.

On this occasion, OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das inaugurated the party’s women grievance redressal cell and launched a dedicated webportal at Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar to receive women’s all sorts of grievances and ensure justice for them.

Several party leaders and workers were present and bowed to ensure justice for the women who have become victims of crimes against women.