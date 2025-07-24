Russian Plane Crash in Far East Kills All 49 on Board, Pilot Error Suspected

Moscow: A Russian passenger plane crashed near the town of Tynda in the country’s Far East on Monday, killing all 49 people on board, including five children. The aircraft, an Antonov An-24 operated by Angara Airlines, went down during a second attempt to land in poor weather conditions.

Officials said the plane lost contact with air traffic control shortly before the crash. It was trying to land at Tynda airport after an earlier failed attempt. Rescue teams later found the wreckage in a forested area, where the plane had caught fire.

The aircraft was nearly 50 years old, having been built in 1976 during the Soviet era. It was operated by Angara Airlines, based in Siberia. The cause of the crash is still being investigated, but early reports suggest pilot error during the landing may have been a factor. Technical problems have not been ruled out.

The regional governor, Vasily Orlov, confirmed that 43 passengers and six crew members were on board. The country’s emergencies ministry, however, said the number of people may have been slightly lower. All are believed to have died in the crash.

A video shared on social media, apparently taken from a helicopter, shows the remains of the plane scattered in a dense forest.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the incident.

This is not the first aviation incident in the Amur region. Last September, a helicopter carrying three people went missing during an unregistered flight in the same area.

Tynda is located in the Amur region, close to Russia’s border with China and about 6,600 kilometers east of Moscow.