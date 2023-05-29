16-Year-Old Girl stabbed to death in Delhi; Accused Sahil Arrested

The police have also filed a case at the Shahbad Dairy police station under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

By Sree Mishra

On Saturday, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rohini neighbourhood, allegedly by her lover. The accused, named as Sahil, has been apprehended by the Delhi Police from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the sources, Sahil and the girl were in a relationship and had a fight on Saturday. The victim was on her way to a friend’s son’s birthday celebration when the accused stopped her, stabbed her many times, and beat her multiple times with a stone.

A CCTV video of the incident became popular on social media as well. It shows the boy repeatedly stabbing the 16-year-old outside a residence. Several people may also be seen walking down the street. However, no one moved forward to save the girl, and they all went away silently.

The murder unfolded under the jurisdiction of the Shahbad Dairy Police Station in Delhi, and the girl’s body, a resident of the area’s JJ Colony, was discovered on the streets. The number of stab wounds and other medical facts will be determined following a post-mortem examination of the deceased.

