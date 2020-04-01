15 Nizamuddin Attendees in Odisha found Negative for Corona

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has so far traced 20 Nizamuddin Markaz attendees (including 6 foreigners) across the State. Samples of all 20 people have been sent for testing.

While 15 of them have tested NEGATIVE, results of 5 others are awaited. Out of 15, 12 are from Rourkela while one each are from Cuttack, Ganjam and Kendrapara.

According to reports, a few more people in Odisha who have not returned to the state yet. At least 15 persons are said to be in Delhi while one is in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the 2nd COVID-19 positive of Odisha has fully recovered, tested negative and is being discharged as confirmed by the Health Department.