12 Storey Building with 130 MLA Flats in Odisha Soon

Insight Bureau: The Odisha Assembly has paved the way for construction of a multi-storey building for the MLAs. A portion of the MLA Colony at Unit-4 will be demolished to build a 12 storey building with 130 flats for the legislators.

Initially, Rs 275 crore will be invested for the project. However, the entire cost may cross Rs 300-400 crore. The entire project cost will be allocated in the state budget. Tenders will be floated soon by the Works Department for the prokect, informed Assembly Speaker Dr. Surya Narayan Patro.

The multi-storey building will have 105 Type 7 Quarters and 25 Type 6 Quarters. The project will be completed within two years. It will have Car Parking, Swimming Pool, Jogging Track, Tennis Court, Badminton Court, Community Hall, Meeting Rooms and Conferencing Hall and many other facilities.

Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro has urged 40 sitting and former MLAs to vacate their quarters as soon as possible so that construction for the new building can commence.

The project has been doing the round for the last 2 years, but due to non-cooperation of MLAs, it was delayed and could not materialise.