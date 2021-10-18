1440 grams Gold recovered from Pradeep Panighrahi’s House

Insight Bureau: Gold ornaments weighing 1440 gms & a ‘Sabyasachi’ designer necklace worth Rs 24.25 lakh have been seized by the Vigilance sleuths during searches from the premises of Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi.

The Vigilance department also took possession of the bank account details of Pradeep Panigrahi and his associates and relatives.

The vigilance raid was ordered by the Odisha Lokayukta after the allegations claimed that Pradeep Panigrahi had illegal assets worth Rs 5.55 crore.

The documents seized during the raids, will be inspected by the Economic Wing of the Vigilance Department, Professional Chartered Accountants and the Bank Consultants.