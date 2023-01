106 including Zakir Hussain, Raveena Tandon get Padma Awards; Full List Here

TNI Bureau: The Centre announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma Award, India’s highest civilian award, on Wednesday, ahead of the 74th Republic Day. The President has authorized the conferment of 106 Padma Awards, which include 6 Padma Vibhushans, 9 Padma Bhushans, and 91 Padma Shris.

Padma Vibhushan was awarded posthumously to Dilip Mahalanabis and Mulayam Singh Yadav. Meanwhile, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Sudha Murty have been conferred with the Padma Bhushan. In addition, MM Keeravaani, Ustad Zakir Hussain and Raveena Tandoin has been awarded the Padma Shri in the field of arts.

Ustad Zakir Hussain is renowned Tabla maestro while Music composer MM Keeravani is famous for composing Oscar-nominated song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’. Raveena Tandon is an actress who has appeared in several popular Bollywood films from the 1990s.

Earlier in the day, taking to twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the award winners on his Twitter account.

Congratulations to those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory. #PeoplesPadma https://t.co/M6p4FWGhFU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2023

Nineteen of the awardees are women, and the list also includes two foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and seven posthumous awardees.

Here’s the complete list of awardees:

Padma Vibhushan

SN Name Field State/Country Shri Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous) Others – Architecture Gujarat Shri Zakir Hussain Art Maharashtra Shri S M Krishna Public Affairs Karnataka Shri Dilip Mahalanabis (Posthumous) Medicine West Bengal Shri Srinivas Varadhan Science & Engineering United States of America Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav (Posthumous) Public Affairs Uttar Pradesh

Padma Bhushan

SN Name Field State/Country Shri S L Bhyrappa Literature & Education Karnataka Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla Trade & Industry Maharashtra Shri Deepak Dhar Science & Engineering Maharashtra Ms. Vani Jairam Art Tamil Nadu Swami Chinna Jeeyar Others – Spiritualism Telangana Ms. Suman Kalyanpur Art Maharashtra Shri Kapil Kapoor Literature & Education Delhi Ms. Sudha Murty Social Work Karnataka Shri Kamlesh D Patel Others – Spiritualism Telangana

Padma Shri