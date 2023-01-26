TNI Bureau: Odisha Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal unfurled the Tricolour at the state-level Republic Day Celebrations at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar today.

The Governor hoisted the national flag in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Ganeshi Lal to unfurl the Tricolour in Bhubaneswar.

Ganeshi Lal also inspected guard of honour while Kesinga SDPO Yaspratap Shrimal led the parade of 74th Republic Day.

A huge gathering had gathered at the Gandhi Marg as this year’s Republic Day celebrations was held without any restrictions that were imposed in the previous two years due to the Covid pandemic.

As many as 50 troupes and contingents are participated in the Parade. The troupes include Police contingent, Armed Police, Commando teams, an invited Contingent of Andhra Pradesh Police.

Other civilian troupes including Scouts and Guides, Red Cross, NCC etc. also participated in today’s Parade.

Members of Odisha Skating Academy and the daredevil team of bike riders also performed skating and stunts during the Parade.

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate police had made elaborate security arrangements for the State level republic day celebration.