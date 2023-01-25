4 from Odisha to be conferred with Padma Awards 2023

Four eminent personalities from Odisha will be conferred Padma Shri awards this year by the Government of India.

Odisha’s eminent artist and puppeteer Maguni Charan Kuanr (Art) of Keonjhar, noted litterateur Antaryami Mishra (Literature & Education), noted artist and Rangabati singer Krishna Patel (Art) and Patayat Sahu (Agriculture) of Kalahandi district will be conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri.

The President has approved the conferment of 106 Padma Awards – 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards.

The Awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service.