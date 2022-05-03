100-Word Edit: The Modi Trap

By Sagar Satapathy
Nothing is spontaneous. It’s carefully planned when PM Modi goes on a special visit abroad with the Diaspora swinging into action.

Same happened in Berlin that grabbed the attention of his critics. Why this “saffron flag” during the welcome of PM Modi by the Indian Community instead of Tricolor, they asked. They mistook the flag as that of RSS.

There comes the ‘Modi Trap’. The ‘Bhagwa’ flag dance done by the Marathi Community with an eye on the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji triggered a fresh debate. With Indian Hindus & Maharashtra in mind, Modi did what he wanted, in style.

