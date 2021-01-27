Opinion: Who owns Deep Sidhu?

TNI Bureau: While violence and anarchy in Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day have shamed the Nation, the alleged mastermind behind the mayhem, Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu is drawing flak from all quarters.

His own followers slam him for leading the “violent protest” and “Nishan Sahib flag hoisting incident” at the Red Fort. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has pinned the blame on him and the Mazdoor Kisan Sangarsh commitee. However, the Delhi Police has maintained a stoic silence on Deep Sidhu.

Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana were already barred from the farmers’ protest site on December 3. And, now they are under the scanner for the violence in Delhi. There has been reports of his close links of BJP leaders. But, this is true that Deep Sidhu had been associated with the farmers’ protests for long irrespective of his intention.

Let’s see if Delhi Police can take against Deep Sidhu, as they have a dubious record of not being able to trace Komal Sharma, accused in Jamia violence even after more than a year.