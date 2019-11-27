100-Word Edit: Odisha – Sports Capital of India

It’s not just a slogan. It’s a reality now. Odisha is the Sports Capital of India, as stated by IOA President Narinder Batra at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar today.

After successfully hosting the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018, Odisha is now ready to host the 2023 edition too. Not just Bhubaneswar, but also Rourkela, the cradle of Hockey in the State, will host HWC 2023.

Under CM Naveen Patnaik & his trusted lieutenant VK Pandian, Odisha has given utmost focus to development of Sports. And, the results are clearly visible. Never before Odisha had received such recognition in global arena.