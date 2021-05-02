Covid Isolation Centre opens at Brahmapur Press Club

TNI Bureau: First-of-its-kind in Odisha, the Berhampur Press Club has opened a COVID 19 Special Isolation Centre for media personalities and their family members in Berhampur City on Sunday.

It has eight beds and can accommodate two to three families.

During the second wave of corona, as many as four journalists of Ganjam district succumbed to COVID-19 in the month of April.