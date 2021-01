TNI Bureau: As the accused refused to undergo narco analysis test in the sensational 5-year-old girl’s murder case in Jadupur in Nayagarh, the Juvenile Justice Board has rejected SIT’s plea as per the law.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

However, SIT has filed another petition seeking brain mapping test of the accused. The plea will be heard on January 13.

Earlier, the POCSO Court had declared the accused as a minor based on his matriculation certificate and sent the case to Juvenile Justice Board.