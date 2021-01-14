Odisha Youths to scale 13,000ft Dayara Bugyal
23 Young Talents from Odisha are selected to climb Himalayas.
A talent hunt organization of Odisha, Kalinga Daredevils, organized a program where 23 young talents from different districts of Odisha have been selected. The selected people will start to climb 13,000ft Dayara Bugyal on January 20.
List of Selected Talents:
- Dr Satyapira Pradhan from Kalahandi, who holds a title in punch strike at the Guinness world record.
- Nrusingha Charan Pradhan
- Swaraj Kumar Rout
- Sundar Sahu
- Krishna Bhandargharia
- Reshab Kumar Panigrahi
- Soumya Ranjan Rout
- Thakur Senapati
- Jyotish Kumar Bag
- Yogeshwar Naik
- BJ Rajesh Bhoi,
- Murari Sahu
- Sachin Behera, who holds a title in Knee Strike at the Guinness World
- Hitesh Kumar Meher
- Malaya Kumar Meher
- Aman Chhatria, who holds a title in kip- Ups at the Guinness World Record
- Ghana Satnami
- Nilkamal Sahu
- Dr Chhabilal Meher
- Siddhartha Kesharee Pradhan
- Pradeep Sinha
- Baidyanatha Sinha
- Sagar Kumar Mallick
All the participants are receiving a training program for the event. However, the program has not received any sponsors yet.
The program is organized to mark the New Year and pay a tribute to the COVID warriors. The President of Kalinga Daredevils will fly the national flag at the height of 13,000ft in the Himalayas, Uttarakhand.
Last year, Kalinga Daredevils had organized a Cyclothon to raise awareness about COVID. Under the programs, the participants travelled from Master Canteen Chowk to Puri.
