Odisha Youths to scale 13,000ft Dayara Bugyal

A talent hunt organization of Odisha, Kalinga Daredevils, organized a program where 23 young talents from different districts of Odisha have been selected. The selected people will start to climb 13,000ft Dayara Bugyal on January 20.

List of Selected Talents:

Dr Satyapira Pradhan from Kalahandi, who holds a title in punch strike at the Guinness world record.

Nrusingha Charan Pradhan

Swaraj Kumar Rout

Sundar Sahu

Krishna Bhandargharia

Reshab Kumar Panigrahi

Soumya Ranjan Rout

Thakur Senapati

Jyotish Kumar Bag

Yogeshwar Naik

BJ Rajesh Bhoi,

Murari Sahu

Sachin Behera, who holds a title in Knee Strike at the Guinness World

Hitesh Kumar Meher

Malaya Kumar Meher

Aman Chhatria, who holds a title in kip- Ups at the Guinness World Record

Ghana Satnami

Nilkamal Sahu

Dr Chhabilal Meher

Siddhartha Kesharee Pradhan

Pradeep Sinha

Baidyanatha Sinha

Sagar Kumar Mallick

All the participants are receiving a training program for the event. However, the program has not received any sponsors yet.

The program is organized to mark the New Year and pay a tribute to the COVID warriors. The President of Kalinga Daredevils will fly the national flag at the height of 13,000ft in the Himalayas, Uttarakhand.

Last year, Kalinga Daredevils had organized a Cyclothon to raise awareness about COVID. Under the programs, the participants travelled from Master Canteen Chowk to Puri.