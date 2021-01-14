Odisha Youths to scale 13,000ft Dayara Bugyal

23 Young Talents from Odisha are selected to climb Himalayas.

By Tanmaya Das
A talent hunt organization of Odisha, Kalinga Daredevils, organized a program where 23 young talents from different districts of Odisha have been selected. The selected people will start to climb 13,000ft Dayara Bugyal on January 20.

List of Selected Talents:

  • Dr Satyapira Pradhan from Kalahandi, who holds a title in punch strike at the Guinness world record.
  • Nrusingha Charan Pradhan
  • Swaraj Kumar Rout
  • Sundar Sahu
  • Krishna Bhandargharia
  •  Reshab Kumar Panigrahi
  • Soumya Ranjan Rout
  • Thakur Senapati
  • Jyotish Kumar Bag
  •  Yogeshwar Naik
  • BJ Rajesh Bhoi,
  •  Murari Sahu
  •  Sachin Behera, who holds a title in Knee Strike at the Guinness World
  • Hitesh Kumar Meher
  • Malaya Kumar Meher
  • Aman Chhatria, who holds a title in kip- Ups at the Guinness World Record
  • Ghana Satnami
  • Nilkamal Sahu
  • Dr Chhabilal Meher
  • Siddhartha Kesharee Pradhan
  •  Pradeep Sinha
  •  Baidyanatha Sinha
  • Sagar Kumar Mallick
All the participants are receiving a training program for the event. However, the program has not received any sponsors yet.

The program is organized to mark the New Year and pay a tribute to the COVID warriors. The President of Kalinga Daredevils will fly the national flag at the height of 13,000ft in the Himalayas, Uttarakhand.

Last year, Kalinga Daredevils had organized a Cyclothon to raise awareness about COVID. Under the programs, the participants travelled from  Master Canteen Chowk to Puri.

