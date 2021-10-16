100-Word Edit: Kashmir under Attack

After the abrogation of Article 370 and crackdown on Pakistan sympathisers, we celebrated out victory and even went to the extent of buying plots in Kashmir. But, things are heading towards a disaster after two years.

The recent spate of killing of civilians, including migrant labourers from other states, is a matter of big concern. We have also lost 7 Army Jawans within a week. Although we have gunned down 13 terrorists, this is not enough.

The terrorists backed by Pakistan, China and Taliban are creating havoc in the valley, triggering further panic and chaos. Testing times for Modi Government!