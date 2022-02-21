Zero tolerance against Corruption: Odisha Govt gives compulsory retirement to Addl SP Trinath Mishra

Insight Bureau: Standing firm on its zero-tolerance policy against corruption, Odisha Government on Monday awarded compulsory retirement to Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Trinath Mishra for possession of huge disproportionate assets to his known source of income.

With this, 152 officials have been awarded compulsory retirement by the State Government till date.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

After receiving several allegations, Odisha Vigilance had carried out searches at 11 places associated with Mishra in Cuttack, Khordha, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Nabarangpur districts.

Mishra had been found in possession of disproportionate assets to a tune of Rs 9 crore including plots and expensive cars.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has always insisted on zero tolerance against incompetent and corrupt officials. The Chief Minister has continued his efforts to provide services to the people through a transparent, efficient and accountable administration.