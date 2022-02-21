Lord Jagannath Temple to be constructed in Ireland

Insight Bureau: A temple of Lord Jagannath will be constructed in the Dundalk city of Ireland soon. A meeting for the temple construction was organised yesterday in Bhubaneswar.

The meeting was chaired by Managing trustee of Shree Jagannatha Chetana, Ireland Dillip Narayan Mohapatra. Dillip Narayan Mohapatra donated 20 acres of his land to the temple trust for construction of the temple.

It has been estimated that the construction of the Temple will cost around Rs 5 crores and the entire construction work will be carried out by the Odia architects.

Along with Dillip Narayan Mohapatra, Vice President Karunakara Pradhan, General secretary Samarendra Dash,

Treasurer Sabita Maiti, Debasish Patnaik, Cultural in charge Chintamani Dash, Project in charge Manoj Panigrahi, Cordinator Subrat Panigrahi and the PRO Mr Rajib Nayan Rath took all the responsibility.

During the meeting, the rituals of Lord Jagannatha were followed and the Gochikara sevayat offered the Angyamala, Khandua and sacrament (maha prasad) of Lord Shree Jagannatha to Mohapatra.

The general secretary assured that the devotional and service works will be carried out as the agenda of the Trust. Dillip Narayan Mohapatra and Samarendra Dash has taken the patron membership to represent Shree Jagannath Chetana Gabesana Pratisthan, Puri in Ireland.