Zelenskyy seeks meeting with Putin

Insight Bureau: While Russian troops continue to shell Ukrainian cities, triggering massive destruction, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy has renewed call for a meeting with Russian President Putin to find a solution to end this war.

Volodymyr Zelensky insisted that a meeting with Vladimir Putin “in any format” is needed to end the war in Ukraine.

“Any deal agreed in peace negotiations with Russia will be submitted to a referendum in Ukraine,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Russian Media outlets have reported that at least 9,861 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine so far. Destruction and casualities in Ukraine is much more higher than anticipated.