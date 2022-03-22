Hike in Petrol, Diesel, Domestic LPG Prices after long hiatus

Insight Bureau: After a long gap of 137 days, the petrol and diesel prices in India were hiked by more than 80 paise per litre – first hike since November 2, 2021.
There will be daily hike in Petrol and Diesel prices
Similarly, the domestic LPG cylinder prices were hiked by Rs 50 per 14.2kg cylinder – first hike since October 6, 2021.
In Delhi, an LPG Cylinder will cost Rs 949.50 while in Bhubaneswar, it will be Rs 976 (same in Kolkata).
Price of petrol & diesel stands at Rs 96.21 per litre & Rs 87.47 per litre respectively. In Mumbai, it’s Rs 110.82 & Rs 95.00 respectively. In Bhubaneswar, Petrol prices crossed Rs 102 mark and diesel prices Rs 92 mark.
