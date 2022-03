Insight Bureau: An 18-year-old Hindu Girl, Pooja Oad, was shot dead in Rohri, Sukkur, Pakistan while trying to escape from an abduction bid.

The girl put up resistance to her attackers before being killed in the middle of the street.

The incident occurred in the Sindh province in Pakistan, which has witnessed a series of issues including forced marriages and conversions as well as atrocities on Hindus.