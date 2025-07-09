Odisha Govt appoints Sanjeeb Panda as Addl DG of Anti-Naxal Operations

TNI Bureau: Odisha government on Wednesday effected a minor reshuffle among the IPS officers and appointed Sanjeeb Panda, the ADG, Training and Director, BPSPA as ADG. Anti Naxal Operations with immediate effect.

As per a notification issued by the Home Department, Pana will look after functioning of both Special Intelligence Wing and Anti-Naxal Operations and will directly report to DG&IG of Police, Odisha.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Likewise, Anup Kumar Sahoo, the IGP, Training, BPSPA has been directed to remain in charge of Director, BPSPA until further orders.

Similarly, 2009 batch officer Akhileshvar Singh, the present D.L.G of Police, SWR, Koraput is transferred and posted SIW, Bhubaneswar with immediate effect. as D.L.G. of Police while Kanwar Vishal Singh, IPS, (RR 2010), at present D.I.G. of Police, SIW, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as D.I.G of Police, SWR, Koraput with immediate effect.