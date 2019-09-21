World’s biggest Coastal Cleanup Campaign held at Puri today

TNI Bureau: Puri has witnessed World’s biggest coastal cleanup campaign at Puri sea beach today. This drive aims to spread awareness among locals & tourists to keep all seashore in Odisha clean and beautiful.

More than 10,000 social activists including social activists & students gathered at Puri sea beach to be part of the cleanup drive.

The volunteers will clean the beach at 100 spots along Puri coast to make ‘World Clean up Day’ a success.

As many as 140 km coastline will be cleaned up as part of the massive cleanliesns drive.

International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICCD), taking place on Saturday September 21, is one of the world’s largest annual preservation and protection events. Every year thousands of tons of garbage winds up in the oceans across the world on ICCD.