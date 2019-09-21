Bijepur Bypoll to be held on October 21; Results on October 24

TNI Bureau: The Bijepur Assembly Constituency in Bargarh district of Odisha is likely to go to by-poll on October 21 for which notification will be issued on September 23.

Bijepur by-poll was necessitated after BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik vacated the seat on June.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) Sunil Arora informed today that the last date of filing nominations for the bypoll is scheduled on September 30, while scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 1, withdrawal of nominations on October 3. Counting of votes will be held on October 24.

Maharashtra and Haryana will also go to polls on October 21. Bypolls will also be held in 64 constituencies across 17 States on the same date.