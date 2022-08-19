Women have more Sex Partners than Men in 11 States/UTs; Details Here

By Sagar Satapathy
Men Women Sex Partners
131

Insight Bureau: According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), women on average have more sex partners than men in 11 states and UTs.

The places have been listed as Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu in the NFHS data.

Related Posts

Koraput Central University launched Digital Literacy…

Odia Wikimedians organise Wikimania 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Rajasthan had the highest number of women who had on an average 3.1 sex partners as against the men with 1.8 sex partners.

However, the percentage of men who had sexual intercourse with someone who was neither their spouse nor a partner, stands at 4% as compared to women at 0.5%.

The survey was conducted among 1.1 lakh women and 1 lakh men.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.