Why Paris wanted AC-Free Olympics; What Other Nations Did

TNI Bureau: Paris, the host city for the 2024 Summer Olympics, has made significant strides in showcasing its commitment to sustainability. Central to this effort is the decision to forgo air conditioning in the Athletes Village, aiming to reduce the event’s carbon footprint. This move aligns with Paris’s broader environmental goals and its ambition to be recognized as Europe’s greenest city by 2030.

The organizing committee for the Paris Olympics devised innovative, eco-focused cooling solutions to maintain comfortable temperatures in the athletes’ rooms. These measures included a system of cooling pipes beneath the floors and strategic building designs that minimize heat absorption. Additionally, officials emphasized the use of naturally cool water from underground sources to cool the air, reinforcing the city’s dedication to energy efficiency.

However, despite these innovative measures, several countries, including the United States, Germany, Australia, Italy, Canada, and Britain, opted to bring their own portable air conditioning units. The decision was driven by concerns about athletes’ comfort and performance, especially given the likelihood of high temperatures during the Games. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) highlighted the critical importance of consistency and predictability for their athletes’ performance, prompting them to supply AC units for their team.

The choice to bring air conditioners has led to criticism and concerns about undermining the sustainability goals of the Paris Games. Wealthier nations, able to afford these portable units, have effectively increased the event’s carbon footprint. This disparity raises questions about equality, as delegations from poorer countries might not have the resources to provide the same level of comfort for their athletes.

Despite the influx of portable AC units, the Paris organizers remain committed to their long-term vision. The newly constructed buildings in the Athletes Village will transition into apartments for around 6,000 people after the Games, continuing to benefit from the sustainable cooling systems implemented for the Olympics.

India’s Sports Ministry Ensures 40 ACs for Athletes

With temperatures soaring in Paris during the Olympics, Indian athletes have been battling the intense heat and lack of cooling in their rooms at the Olympic Village. In response, India’s Sports Ministry has provided 40 portable air conditioners to ensure their comfort and enhance their performance.

These air conditioners were sent to the Games Village following discussions between the Indian Olympic Association and the Indian Embassy in France. According to sources within the ministry, the decision was driven by the challenges athletes faced due to the high temperature and humidity levels in Paris.

“Taking into consideration the issues faced by athletes at the Olympic Games Village because of the temperature and humidity in Paris, the Ministry of Sports decided to provide 40 ACs in the Games Village rooms where the Indian athletes are staying,” a ministry source told PTI on condition of anonymity. The Indian Embassy in France facilitated the purchase and delivery of the AC units to the Games Village.

Temperatures have been high at both Paris and Chateauroux, the two main Olympic venues. During the men’s 50m rifle 3-positions event, all eight finalists, including India’s bronze-winner Swapnil Kusale, were seen sweating profusely at the Chateauroux shooting range. Reports indicate that temperatures in Paris have occasionally reached an unbearable 40 degrees Celsius.

Prior to the Games, several contingents expressed concerns about the weather after organizers announced that air conditioning would not be provided to reduce the event’s carbon footprint. Instead, an underfloor cooling mechanism and built-in insulation were implemented to maintain cooler temperatures. However, these measures were deemed insufficient by some nations, prompting the USA and other countries to bring their own portable AC units.