TNI Evening News Headlines – August 03, 2024

➡️4 persons from Keonjhar who went to Kedarnath, stranded in Uttarakhand following landslides.
➡️Commissionerate Police arrested a 36-year-old man on the charges of duping multiple women on the pretext of marriage.
➡️Stray dogs across the State will be vaccinated; Odisha Govt targets to make Odisha Rabies-free by 2030.
➡️Wayanad Landslide: 4 boys aged between 1 & 4 years hiding in a cave in Attamala forest for nearly 5 days, rescued.
➡️Kerala: Search and rescue operations in landslide-affected areas in Wayanad entered 5th day today. The death toll stands at 308.
➡️Karnataka Government will construct 100 houses for victims in landslide-hit Wayanad: CM Siddaramaiah.
➡️Retired Punjab Police AIG shoots dead son-in-law at Chandigarh district court complex.
➡️Two-day ‘Conference of Governors’ concluded today at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
➡️India’ Manu Bhaker misses the historic 3rd Medal at Olympics; finishes 4th in Women’s 25m Pistol event at Paris 2024.
➡️Paris Olympics: Deepika Kumari loses to Nam Suhyeon (South Korea) in Paris Olympics 2024 archery women’s individual quarterfinal.
➡️Somalia: 32 killed, 63 wounded in terrorist attack in capital.
