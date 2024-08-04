Violence in Bangladesh: 91 Dead, Internet Cut, India Issues Advisory

Dhaka: In Bangladesh, intense clashes between protesters demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and ruling party supporters left 91 people dead and hundreds injured on Sunday. The violence prompted authorities to suspend 4G mobile internet and enforce an indefinite nationwide curfew.

The Indian Embassy in Bangladesh advised Indian nationals to “remain alert” following the violence. The embassy’s Sylhet branch urged all Indian citizens, including students, to stay in touch and vigilant.

The violence erupted during a non-cooperation movement, as protesters clashed with supporters of the Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League. Police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse tens of thousands of demonstrators.

Reports indicate 14 policemen were among the dead, with 13 killed at Sirajganj’s Enayetpur police station and one in Comilla’s Elliotganj.

In response, the Home Ministry imposed a curfew starting at 6 pm and ordered the shutdown of social media platforms like Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram to curb the spread of rumors. Prime Minister Hasina labeled the protesters as terrorists, urging the public to suppress them firmly.

The group Students Against Discrimination has called for a non-cooperation movement, demanding the government’s resignation.