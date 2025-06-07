Who Will Be The New BJP National President?

Hectic activities can be seen in Delhi to choose a new National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has emerged as the Frontrunner for this most important and powerful post.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Along with Dharmendra, names of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, Keshab Prasad Maurya and Bhupendra Yadav are also doing the round. A final decision will be made keeping in view all the permutations and combinations ahead of crucial polls in Bihar (2025) and West Bengal (2026).