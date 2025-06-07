TNI Evening News Headlines – June 07, 2025

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Odisha on June 20, informs Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari.
➡️Gang-rape of 2 minor girls in Ganjam; 4 youths arrested while trying to flee to Visakhapatnam.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurates a 100-seat Government Medical College and 650-bed hospital in Phulbani.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 56 different public welfare projects worth over Rs 323 crore in Sonepur district.
➡️Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiaries in Odisha to get 2 tractor-loads of sand free of cost for house construction.
➡️Paradip: Student goes missing while bathing in sea.
➡️Five police personnel suspended for organizing a party and consuming liquor at the official residence of Balasore Collector.
➡️Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari condemns the attack on additional Tehsildar in Kaptipada by sand mafia.
➡️Seven Naxalites including two Top Leaders Gautam Sudhakar and Bhaskar, killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur: Police.
➡️A helicopter on its way to Kedarnath made an emergency landing on the highway in Rudraprayag district after developing a technical snag; 4th helicopter mishap in 30 days on Char Dham route.
➡️Woman kidney patient misses flight, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde drops her from Jalgaon to Mumbai in his chartered plane.
➡️ECI slams Rahul Gandhi’s Maharashtra poll rigging claims; Congress to launch ‘voter awareness’ processions in Maharashtra on June 12.
➡️Mohali Court remands YouTuber Jasbir Singh to 2-day custody in Pakistan-linked espionage case.
➡️Poverty in India declines due to significant rise in household living standards, incomes, according to World Bank.
➡️RBI Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar appointed as a part-time Member of the 16th Finance Commission.
➡️Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd, Netflix join hands for creative collaboration.
➡️Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) secretary A Shankar and treasurer ES Jairam step down from their posts.
➡️Asian champion Jyothi Yarraji wins 100m hurdles gold at Taiwan Athletics Open.
➡️Elon Musk’s social media platform X fuels speculation hinting at formation of a new political party by Musk in America.
➡️Russia launches major overnight attack in Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv.
